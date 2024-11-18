Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the New York Giants will have a new quarterback coming out of their bye week.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New York Giants have decided to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

This means that Tommy DeVito will now be the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“Sources: The #Giants are benching QB Daniel Jones, officially moving on from their starter,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Out of the bye week, with the team 2-8, Jones now heads to the bench in what the team has said would be a football decision.”

Jones has been the team’s starting quarterback since 2019 after he was selected as the team’s No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

DeVito has plenty of experience leading the team as he started six games last season when Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both out with injuries.

We’ll have to see how he is able to perform this season.

This also puts Jones’ longterm status with the team in jeopardy less than two years after he signed a four-year extension with the team.

We’ll have to see what the future holds.

[Ian Rapoport]