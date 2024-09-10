Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants season opener was nothing short of a disaster. The Minnesota Vikings dominated 28-6 in a game where the Giants failed to reach the end zone a single time. A big part of the Giants’ struggles fell on the shoulders of franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who went 22-for-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions.

Many were expecting the Giants to look elsewhere moving forward, to see what the other quarterbacks on the roster might be able to offer as the Giants look to become perennial championship contenders. It doesn’t appear as if they’ll be getting answers on the other quarterbacks in Week Two.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday that the team was sticking with Daniel Jones as the starter ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders.

“#Giants coach Brian Daboll confirms that Daniel Jones is still the starting QB and says there will be no change in practice reps,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“There were some good things but there were a lot of things we need to improve on,” Daboll said, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “We can all do a better job.”

Perhaps the consistency under center will hope Jones and the Giants get things turned around quickly. If not the end of the Daboll and Jones eras in New York could arrive sooner than expected.

[Ian Rapoport]