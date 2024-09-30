Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have a decision to make at the quarterback position.

On Sunday afternoon, the team suffered a lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett did not necessarily have a stellar performance.

Brissett finished the game 19 of 32 through the air for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception that 49ers linebacker Fred Warner returned for a touchdown.

After the game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would have to watch film before deciding whether Brissett would remain the team’s starting quarterback of if they would turn to rookie Drake Maye instead.

“At this point, Jacoby is our starting quarterback,” Mayo said according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“I haven’t watched any film or anything like that. He’s been a great leader. He just broke the huddle down after I talked to the guys. We have to watch the film. We have a long flight to go back and watch the film and we’re always evaluating every single position.”

The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this offseason but opted to go with Brissett as the starter this season.

Now, they face a decision. We’ll have to see what Mayo chooses to do.

