Ever since the New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft back in April, he has been competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett for the team’s starting quarterback job. But even though Brissett has maintained the first-team spot throughout that competition and there are only a few training camp practices remaining, it sounds like the competition will remain ongoing.

During a recent press conference, New England Patriots head coach Drake Maye offered his reaction to the quarterback competition and the decision he’s going to have to make as he indicated that “the competition isn’t over” based on what he has seen from the two players.

“We have three more days of training camp practices, and it’s our job as coaches to evaluate,” Mayo told reporters on Friday according to Pro Football Talk. “The competition isn’t over. They’re still going to go out there, and they have to show not only themselves and their coaches but also their teammates. So, it’s definitely still a competition.”

Mayo indicated that whenever Maye proves himself to be better than Brissett, he will be the team’s starting quarterback.

“For me, we always talk about competition, and that’s at all spots,” Mayo said. “So, even if Drake beats out Jacoby [Brissett], I mean, he earned that role. . . . When he’s ready to go, and if he’s better than Jacoby, then he’ll play; he’ll start.”

We’ll have to see how to competition continues to shake out and who will ultimately emerge as the team’s starter this season.

