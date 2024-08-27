Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (15) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have one of the more interesting quarterback battles in the NFL brewing.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo initially indicated that journeyman veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett would be the team’s starting quarterback while they waited for rookie Drake Maye to develop.

However, Drake Maye, fresh out of the North Carolina Tarheels program, has turned heads in the preseason.

Mayo said earlier this week that the competition between the two quarterbacks was ongoing.

That news didn’t rattle Brissett, who told reporters that he still views himself as the starter despite his coach saying otherwise.

“I still treat myself as if I’m the starter,” Brissett said, according to NBC Sports.

Brissett declined an opportunity to pontificate on the competition with Maye, instead saying he can only concentrate on what he can control.

“I can’t worry about that,” Brissett said. “I just go out there and do my job. I’ve been in this league long enough, and a lot of crazy things have happened in my career so far, and I wouldn’t be shocked by anything. But at the same time, I’m enjoying this process, putting my best foot forward, and just letting the chips fall where they may. . . . I don’t really worry about the competition.”

The Patriots play their final preseason game on Sunday, when they play the Washington Commanders on the road.

[NBC Sports]