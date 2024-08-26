Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have not yet officially named Jacoby Brissett the team’s starting quarterback, but based on some recent comments from head coach Jerod Mayo, it would be a shocking turn of events if Brissett was not named the starter over rookie Drake Maye.

During his postgame press conference on Sunday, Jerod Mayo did not hold back when discussing the quarterback competition as he announced that rookie Drake Maye as the team’s “second-best” quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett.

“He’s our second-best quarterback on our roster right now,” Mayo said of Maye according to Pro Football Talk.

Mayo went on to make it clear that he intends to play the best players who will help the team win, bolstering the belief that the starter will be Brissett.

“The best players are going to play. Whether it’s at quarterback or offensive line, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to play the best players,” Mayo said.

Needless to say, if Brissett is the best quarterback on the roster right now and Mayo intends to play the best players, that would mean that Brissett will be the team’s starter.

Mayo indicated that he plans to officially name a starting quarterback by Monday night, but that could change.