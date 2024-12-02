Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most surprising stories in the NFL this season. Despite being picked to finish in the AFC North this season by most analysts and pundits heading into the season, Sunday’s 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals improved Pittsburgh to 9-3 on the season.

While Pittsburgh is currently sitting in first place in the AFC North, one area of concern for the team this year has been the depth of its receiving corps. In an effort to address things, the Steelers traded with the New York Jets for wide receiver Mike Williams.

While Williams caught a game-winning touchdown in his first debut game with the Steelers, he didn’t receive a single target in Sunday’s win against the Bengals.

After the game, Williams took to Instagram to address not being as heavily involved as he envisioned when he joined the team.

“[Expletive] it, we winning,” Williams said in a post on his story.

Fans online reacted to the news that Williams is prioritizing the team’s success over his individual numbers.

“Someone tell me what Van Jefferson has on Mike Tomlin. Because its gotta be the craziest blackmail of all time,” one fan said on Twitter, referencing one of the Steelers receivers who received targets over Williams.

“man Im thinking we got a couple sports cars left in the garage for a late season run,” one fan added.

“Russ hit everybody but him,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Williams can solidify his role within the offense moving forward.

