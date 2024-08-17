Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have been competing for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback role throughout the offseason and training camp, but it doesn’t sound like much has changed for Mike Tomlin as he makes his decision.

During a recent press conference, Mike Tomlin offered his reaction to the decision he’ll be facing regarding the quarterback position before the start of the season as he indicated that not much has changed so far, but the competition is going to “heat up” over the next few weeks now that Russell Wilson is healthy.

“It’s probably in the same place that I’ve described it throughout the spring and the summer,” Tomlin said according to the Pittsburgh Steelers team website. “Both guys are vying for the role. Russ has pole position because of the collective body of work, the totality of the body of work that he brings into the circumstance. Both guys are new to us. We’re getting an opportunity to get to know them through this process. It’s been a great process. Now that Russ has full health, it’s going to heat up over the next couple of weeks, and I’m excited about watching it happen.”

Wilson was sidelined and hampered by a leg injury, but it seems like he’s now healed. We’ll have to see who emerges as the team’s starter in the next few weeks.

[Pittsburgh Steelers]