Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the feel-good story of the NFL this season.

After being predicted by most to finish last in the tightly contested AFC North, the Steelers have gotten off to a 5-2 start and are tied with the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have been led by the stupendous quarterback play of both Justin Fields and Rusell Wilson and can utilize either quarterback as they feel the week’s matchup dictates.

However, one sore spot in the Steelers’ season has been the limited role of rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson. The first-year player out of the Univerisity of Michigan was projected to have a large role for the Steelers, who aren’t known for having an explosive receiving core.

Unfortunately, Wilson has struggled to get snaps on the field and has even been a healthy scratch before. Now, head coach Mike Tomlin is letting the world know why Wilson hasn’t been featured more.

“Roman needs to work for me to consider him,” Tomlin said, seemingly revealing that the rookie isn’t doing enough in practice.

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Then trade him, send.. Roman and 5th rd draft picks to Rams for Kupp,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’m lost. He’s a rookie, missed a lot of time. Comes back, gets injured again. Tomlin isn’t bashing him, I interpret it as he’s been hurt so he isn’t practicing or showing the work he needs to do to get on the field. The moving on is that he has healthy guys so he focused on them,” one fan added.

“Yeah ol Roman’s in the dog house for sure,” one fan added.

“Lmao. Just trade him,” one fan added.

“You don’t practice, you don’t play. This isn’t Michigan,” one fan added.

It doesn’t look like Wilson is in line to be featured anytime soon. Perhaps the best route for both parties is to seek a trade at this point.