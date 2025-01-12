Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers extended a horrible trend in the playoffs, but it sounds like head coach Mike Tomlin is taking ownership of it himself.

By losing to the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers extended their playoff losing streak to six games – an embarrassingly long time for a team that prides itself on consistency and making the postseason.

As it stands, the Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2017 – eight years ago.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for the Steelers as they once again failed to meet their goals and find any success in the postseason, but head coach Mike Tomlin is taking all the blame.

During his postgame press conference, Tomlin made it clear that he thinks the playoff losing streak is on him, not the collective team.

“I’m just assessing what transpired tonight,” Tomlin said according to Pro Football Talk. “As I told you guys earlier in the week, those are my bags, not this collective’s bags. And so my energy is on that group in there and what they were willing to give and the journey that we’ve been on this year and certainly it came to a disappointing end tonight.”

Regardless of who should carry the weight and the blame for the failures, it’s clear that the Steelers have not lived up to expectations the past several years.

We’ll have to see what sort of changes the team makes during the team makes to address these issues next season.