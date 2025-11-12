Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, in his first and probably only season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had what was arguably the worst performance of his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As bad as things got for Pittsburgh in the 25-10 loss, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he wasn’t overly concerned with his veteran quarterback moving forward.

“Sunday night was what it was,” Tomlin said, according to ESPN. “But I have no long-term reservations about his ability to play the position and play the position at a high level for us.”

Rodgers took three sacks, including a safety, and completed only 52.6% of his attempts on the day.

“I’m not going to chalk it up to an off night, but there are no long-term concerns,” Tomlin said of Rodgers’ performance.

Rodgers, however, did chalk it up to an off night.

“A lot of stuff wasn’t working,” Rodgers said Sunday. “We were bad on third down. I was just a little bit off. … I missed, obviously, some throws, for sure. And then we weren’t getting guys open and just put it all together times the guys were open. I missed some throws I usually make.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers and the Steelers are able to finish the season strong.