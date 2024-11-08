Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-2 Washington Commanders are set to host the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in what is setting up to go down as an instant classic.

The C0mmanders have been led to success by the stellar play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now, Daniels will have to prepare for the toughest test of his young career.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has a staggering 25-6 record against rookie quarterbacks, per NBC, meaning the deck will be stacked against Daniels and the Commanders as pass rusher T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense look to make life difficult for the young gunslinger.

Will Mike Tomlin add Jayden Daniels to his list of wins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uugJYFWltb — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the news of Tomlin’s throttling of rookie quarterbacks and what it might mean for Daniels on social media.

“I do think Jayden Daniels will play well, but that defense for the Commanders isn’t where it needs to be yet. Give it more time and I think it will improve, but I think Mike takes the W. I can’t wait for this game. Jayden Daniels has proven he can win, and if he can carve up this Steelers defense and throw for 250 yards and run for another 50+ and 2 passing TDs, I think he can lock himself into the MVP race,” one fan said on Twitter.

“It’s going to be the toughest Offense the Steelers have faced this year, and the toughest Defense Jayden Daniels has faced all year, its going to be a good one!” one fan added.

“He couldn’t beat rookie Dak,” added one fan.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Cook up that tomlin voodoo, amazing after the bye week and agasint rookie qbs,” one fan added.

“Daniels is equivalent to a second to 3rd year qb he’s damn near 25 and plays like it,” someone else said.

“Mike Tomlin’s 25-6 record against rookie QBs is the 3rd best in NFL history,” noted one fan.

“Those 6 losses to Steeler fans is like the end of the world, ask a Steeler fan and they will STG rookie QBs cook us,” added one Steelers fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how Daniels responds to the toughest test he’s faced so far this season.