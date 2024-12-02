John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins did not exactly play well this week leading some fans to call for rookie Michael Penix Jr. to replace him. But it doesn’t sound like Penix is expecting that to happen.

During this week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions, giving him the most of any quarterback in the league this season.

Given that the team just selected rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the draft back in April, many fans have been calling for the team to insert Penix into the game and see what he can do.

However, Penix does not think that’s going to happen, and he fully supports Cousins.

“He’s a vet,” Penix said according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “He’s been in a lot of different situations, so I have no doubt that he’s going to bounce back from this and he’s going to be great this weekend and for the rest of the season.”

But that doesn’t mean Penix won’t stay ready just in case.

“I have to be, because you never know when the opportunity [comes],” Penix said. “So, I always stay ready, but at the end of the day, like I said, it’s not up to me. I just got to continue to be ready, continue to stay ready for that moment whenever that is.”

Penix had one of the most prolific seasons in the country last year for the Washington Huskies, leading the team to the national championship game where they ultimately fell against the Michigan Wolverines.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

After his strong season, the Falcons chose to select him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s clear that the team is excited about his future in Atlanta, but it does not sound like he will be replacing Cousins this season.

[ESPN]