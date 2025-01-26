Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the past few months, the Dallas Cowboys had been rumored to have interest in bringing in Deion Sanders as their next head coach. But now that they have gone in a different direction, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is now making it clear that he believes passing on Irvin is a mistake.

On Friday, the Cowboys decided against bringing in Sanders. Instead, Brian Schottenheimer will be the new head coach of the Cowboys.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday night, Irvin shared his opinion on the Cowboys not hiring Sanders, detailing how he believes it was a “lost opportunity”.

“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push.”

Irvin did discuss his opinion on Schottenheimer, saying he isn’t sure someone like Schottenheimer can install the correct discipline to build a winner in Dallas.

“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played tomorrow,” Irvin said. “All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Our enemies on all fronts. And [in] a position that we haven’t held in 30 years.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach. You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about. I know what we needed. They don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?”

It’s not exactly a shock to see Irvin being this upset about the Cowboys missing out on Sanders.

Irvin of course played alongside Sanders as a member of the Cowboys for five seasons and experienced a ton of success over those years.

Clearly, Irvin believes that some of that winning mentality that Sanders had as a player could have rubbed off on the current-day Cowboys organization. But at least for the time being, Jerry Jones does not agree with Irvin.