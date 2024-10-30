Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get their season turned around and get back into the thick of the playoff race.

Unfortunately, Dallas is going to have to get things done without one of its most important pieces for the time being. According to one prominent league insider, the heart and soul of the Dallas defense doesn’t appear to be tracking to get back in time for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said while Micah Parsons (high-ankle) is improving, he’s not yet ready to practice. This would be his fourth game missed in a row,” tweeted NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said while Micah Parsons (high-ankle) is improving, he's not yet ready to practice. This would be his fourth game missed in a row. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Dude is getting traded. Keeping him healthy for his next team. Same thing they did with Adams,” one fan added on Twitter.

“Cowboys being without someone who can make a play of any given down is a huge deal for this defense,” one fan added.

“Cowboys fans will worry about this more after the Yankees get beat one more time,” one fan who thinks all Cowboys fans are bandwagon fans added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Doesn’t matter as long as they have Dak blowing games,” one fan added.

“Are fans mad about this because he’s still doing podcasts or they don’t care? I think I’d be mad,” one fan added.

It’s been a disappointing season thus far in Dallas, and if Parsons’ health is anything to go by, things aren’t going to be changing soon.