The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 season got off to a strange start on Sunday when superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police as he made his way to Hard Rock Stadium.

While there have been plenty of questions regarding the circumstances surrounding Hill’s detainment, we now know that he is facing two traffic violations, with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reporting that he has received citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation as a result of Sunday’s incident. Meanwhile, Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was also detained as he attempted to mediate the situation, won’t be cited, per Darlington.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department told me this morning that it remains an internal investigation so they cannot yet provide the details into what led to the citation for careless driving or why Hill was detained face-down on the ground in handcuffs,” Darlington wrote on X. “One of the officers on the scene remains on administrative duty.”

Despite the incident, Hill still managed to play in Sunday’s game, catching seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17. Following his 80-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the game, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection celebrated while pretending to be placed in handcuffs by a teammate.

