Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is in a happy relationship with her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce, but her previous boyfriend took a clear shot at her during a recent interview.

Before Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce last year, she had a brief romance with Matty Healy, the lead singer of the band The 1975. Their fling seemed to inspire most of the songs on Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

While Swift has had no problem writing about Healy, Healy has not done the same regarding his romance with Taylor Swift – and he addressed why during a recent interview.

During a recent appearance on Joshua Citarella’s “Doomscroll” podcast, Matty Healy took a clear shot at Taylor Swift as he seemed to imply that their relationship was just a “casual romantic liaison.”

He also made it clear that he isn’t exactly interested in writing about the details of the relationship, especially after he became pretty famous for it.

“Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of, like, what I was doing,” he explained, according to Life and Style Magazine.

“So, I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that, and fair enough,” he continued.

Healy made it clear that he wouldn’t be honest and true to himself if he wrote music about that “casual” relationship.

“But honestly I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be, that I’ve kind of become known for just because I was famous,” Matty revealed.

Obviously, this is a pretty clear shot at Taylor Swift, because she certainly does not characterize the relationship as “casual” in her latest album.

And Healy went on to criticize the very idea of writing about an old relationship like Swift did in her Tortured Poets Department album, saying “it’s not interesting.”

“I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from and I’m just not interested in it. And I think the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always like fight against. So, the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be, like, two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting,” he said.

Clearly, something got lost in translation between Healy and Swift.

