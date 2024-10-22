Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have caught lightning in a bottle to start the season, and they seem intent on doing whatever it takes to make sure it doesn’t fizzle out.

After their first-round draft pick, JJ McCarthy went down with a knee injury that would end up costing him his rookie season in the preseason, it became apparent that the Vikings would be relying on Sam Darnold this season.

While Darnold has performed admirably, leading the Vikings to an impressive 5-1 record, the Vikings appear dead set on maximizing their current window.

Jack Settlman, the founder of prominent sports media company Snapback Sports, appears to have inside info on where the Vikings are looking for reinforcements.

“SOURCES: The Vikings and Rams are in serious trade talks for Matthew Stafford. Minnesota made a push to trade for Stafford this offseason but are now revisiting with the idea that he can be the piece to help them win a Super Bowl this season,” Settleman tweeted on Tuesday.

SOURCES: The Vikings and Rams are in serious trade talks for Matthew Stafford. Minnesota made a push to trade for Stafford this offseason but are now revisiting with the idea that he can be the piece to help them win a Super Bowl this season. pic.twitter.com/K9fHC0QPg7 — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) October 22, 2024

Fans reacted to the news online.

“Even with Sam Darnold playing at an MVP rate? Hmmm,” another fan said.

“I’m sure the Vikings are trying to get Stafford when Darnold is playing incredibly well for them,” one fan said sarcastically.

“Is it weird to say i rather have darnold since he’s used to the play calls and all that,” a fan added.

“Trading for a quarterback after your first loss of the year is nasty work,” one fan added.

“Can you name another time you had sources and ended up being right,’ added one fan skeptically.

It’s a surprise development, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Vikings put all their eggs In this season’s basket.