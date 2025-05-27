Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; General overall view of Pittsburgh Steelers helmet during the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason. However, at the time of this writing, Rodgers remains unsigned, and there’s been no indication that a deal is imminent.

The Steelers drafted quarterback Will Howard out of Ohio State and signed veteran Mason Rudolph, bringing Rudolph back to the franchise where he started his career before his stint with the Tennessee Titans.

On Tuesday, Rudolph was asked about the Aaron Rodgers talk circulating around the franchise.

“That’s nothing new to me,” Rudolph said, according to ESPN. “There’s been constant noise — that is the nature of the NFL, so I have been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring.”

Rudolph also discussed how pleased he was to sign quickly with the Steelers in free agency.

“It’s great,” he said. “I’ve been a part [of teams] where you jump on the moving train late in the spring, and then [others where] you’re here from the jump. So I’ve learned to adapt to both, but it’s obviously good to be wanted.”

The veteran also discussed new Steeler wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, whom the franchise traded for.

“He’s an unbelievable athlete,” Rudolph said. “I think we all kind of knew that from watching the tape and watching him from across the league. But his wanting to learn and his questions — and he’s inquisitive and he’s very intelligent, very articulate.

“I thought that was big time. And he just seems like a guy who’s a low-ego guy. He’s been paid a lot. He’s been very successful, but he’s very hungry to improve.”