Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have looked like the best team in the NFL this season. At 11-1, the Lions are well in good shape to secure the first seed in the NFC and the first-round bye in the playoffs that comes along with it.

If there’s been one black spot on the Lions season, it’s been injuries. Unfortunately, Detroit suffered another one in Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

“Sources: (Lions) LB Malcolm Rodriguez tore his ACL on Thursday against the (Bears) and is out for the season,” reported Jordan Schultz on Friday.

Sources: #Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez tore his ACL on Thursday against the #Bears and is out for the season. It’s a devastating blow for “Rodrigo,” who has started six games this year while recording 43 tackles and two sacks — and embodies everything Detroit football stands… pic.twitter.com/156YPKUU4k — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 29, 2024

Fans reacted to the tough news on social media.

“Has any team with championships aspirations continuously lost one defensive starter after another like these Lions? Sheesh, it would suck if they get too hurt to make their Super Bowl run,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Football gods really doing anything to not let Detroit get a ring,” one fan added.

“Lions are down to 1 of their LB from the start of the year. 1. Don’t get us started on line,” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Geez for a team on such a hot streak they’re getting hit hard with the injury bug!” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lions can adapt and keep their hot streak rolling.