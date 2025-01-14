X/ @wesnichols

Over the past several days, devastating wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area in Southern California. Unfortunately, as the fires continue to spread, the death toll continues to rise.

According to The Guardian, the Los Angeles County medical examiners revealed that the death toll has climbed to 24 as the wildfires in the area remain mostly uncontained.

“The death toll from the Eaton and Palisades fires that have consumed large swathes of Los Angeles county – and are still less than 30% contained – has risen to 24, according to medical examiners,” the Guardian reported.

“The county of Los Angeles medical examiner published a list of fatalities without giving details of any identities. Eight of the dead were found in the Palisades fire zone, and 16 in the Eaton fire zone, the document said.”

The wildfires have already ravaged the Los Angeles area, destroying more than 1,800 total structures with around 10,000 total structures damaged.

The fires have had a significant impact on the sports world as they continue to blaze.

Monday night’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings was moved from Los Angeles to Arizona as a result of the wildfires. Rams head coach Sean McVay was forced to evacuate from his home. The Chargers were forced to adjust their practice schedule due to the air quality.

The Eaton and Palisades fires – the largest of the wildfires impacting the area – still have less than 30 percent containment as the strong Santa Ana winds are making things difficult for firefighters. As a result, it’s pretty clear that these fires will continue to impact sports schedules going forward.