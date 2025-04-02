Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get back to the playoffs after an extremely disappointing campaign during the 2024 season. Despite signing offensive stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive extensions prior to the start of the season, the Cowboys finished the season 7-10 and missed out on the playoffs after being decimated by injuries.

Now, the Cowboys are looking to extend another star player, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones hopes that star pass rusher Micah Parsons is in Dallas for a long time.

Howver, the means by which Jones wants to keep Parsons in Dallas are unorthodox, to say the very least.

On Tuesday, at the annual league meetings in Tampa Bay, Florida, Jones expressed his desire to get a deal done with Parsons without the presence of Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, according to Pro Football Talk. It’s something that Jones has done before with other players over the years.

In 2019, during contract negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliot, Jones expressed his preference on getting deals done without agents being involved.

“[T]hat’s always been the issue with me and my approach to managing the Cowboys,” Jones said at the time. “When you cut out the people in between the money and the player, we all know that agents, attorneys have their agenda.

“By the way, they are all taking money out of the pie too when they’re there. The straighter it goes from the source to the one receiving it, nine times out of 10 that’s more efficient.”

However, Jones getting a deal done without Mulugheta would require him to bypass the NFLPA, which would put him in violation of the league’s current CBA.

Interestingly, Parsons has made it clear that he won’t be singing to any deal without Mulugheta’s approval.

“David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without [David Mulugheta] involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out as the off-season stretches out and the 2025 season approaches.