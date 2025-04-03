Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard watches play downcourt during the first half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

When the Maryland Terrapins knocked off the Colorado State Rams after an enthralling comeback and buzzer beater to advance to the Sweet 16, the mood around the program should have been jubilant.

Head coach Kevin Willard advanced past the first weekend for the first time in seven NCAA tournament appearances, and a win over top-seeded Florida would have sent the Terps to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2002.

Instead, in the days leading up to the game, Willard was seemingly distant from the team, reportedly eyeing the open Villanova Wildcats job. This led to the coach being booed by Maryland fans during the Florida game

In his postgame presser following the Florida loss, Willard denied that he had his eyes on Villanova. He was hired days later.

On Wednesday, during his introductory press conference with the Wildcats, Willard discussed how things ended at Maryland and expressed a desire to move on.

“I think some of my comments during the NCAA tournament probably could have been a little bit less abrasive,” Willard said Wednesday, via ESPN. “Unfortunately, sometimes when my passion for my program, my passion for my players comes out, I get a little excited. The only thing I’m going to say is, normal fans just don’t understand what went on.”

“I just think it’s time that everyone moved on,” he added.

Maryland has already filled the vacancy left by Willard, hiring Buzz Williams, former head coach at Marquette, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M.

Willard replaces Kyle Neptune at Villanova, who was fired shortly after the season ended following three seasons at the helm and an unspectacular 54-47 record.

The move marks a return to the Big East for the 49-year-old head coach who coached the Seton Hall Pirates for 12 years before taking the Maryland job.