The Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with a lot at the moment. The Bengals are involved in what has turned into a fairly nasty contract dispute with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson that is becoming increasingly public.

Hendrickson isn’t the only contract dispute the Bengals are involved in, either. The franchise’s lease at Paycor Stadium will expire on June 30, 2026, unless they decide to exercise an option to extend it by two years on or before June 30.

At the annual league meetings, team executive V.P. Katie Blackburn was asked about where things stand concerning the lease.

“We play it day by day, and like everything else, we just continue to have discussions, see where things are, and then have to make decisions at the appropriate time,” Blackburn said, according to Pro Football Talk.

If the Bengals don’t exercise the option, they’ll have the option to settle the team wherever they like, and the franchise isn’t shying away from that reality.

“We could, I guess, go wherever we wanted after this year if we didn’t pick the up option up,” Blackburn said. “So, you know, we’ll see. Like I said, all these things will be done in due course.

“We are having discussions, and so we’re hopeful that the county is thinking about it a lot too and wants to get it addressed in a way that would be beneficial to both of us.”

If terms aren’t agreed to soon, things could get very tense in the next coming months and big change could be on the horizon for the league.