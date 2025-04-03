Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Since drafting former Heimsan trophy winner Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have been in playoff contention year after year. However, Jackson and company have yet to get to the top of the mountain and reach the Super Bowl.

Last season, the team failed to even reach the AFC Championship, instead losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti held an interview at the league meetings this week in Tampa Bay, Florida, and gave his feelings about the direction he’s looking to see the franchise head in.

“I want to win now,” Bisciotti said, after being asked about where he sees the franchise 30 years from now, according to the team’s official website. “I want to win with these guys.”

Bisciotti knows that he has a generational talent with Jackson and doesn’t want the opportunity squandered.

“We’ve got a window with Lamar,” Bisciotti said. “I know what we can do. I know that we worked to put ourselves in position to win. We all get credit for that. That’s all you can do.