The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles on Monday night for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. However, due to the extensive and catastrophic wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area, the NFL has decided to move the game elsewhere.

The wildfires raging across Los Angeles County have already destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, and other structures, claiming at least two five lives. These fires are among the most devastating in recent memory and much of the fires remain uncontained.

Driven by powerful Santa Ana winds and the dry area, the fires have been spreading rapidly and have proven difficult to contain by firefighters. Although the downtown Los Angeles area has been spared so far, the ongoing crisis raises significant concerns for the NFL as game day nears.

Even if the active flames don’t directly threaten the stadium or those attending the game, poor air quality could still present a significant issue for both the players and everyone involved.

As a result, the league announced on Thursday that it was moving the game to Glendale, Arizona on Monday night, instead.

“In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today,” the NFL announced in a statement on Thursday night.

“The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA.”

“The game will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at its scheduled 8:00 p.m. ET time.”

“Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday morning through Seatgeek.com for Rams Season Ticket Members and Noon PT to the general public. More information on ticket sales will be provided as soon as possible.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires.