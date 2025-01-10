Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams were set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Los Angeles as part of the NFL playoffs, but the game has been moved to Glendale, Arizona as a result of the extensive and catastrophic wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area. However, the Rams are not the only team impacted by the fires.

The wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles County have already leveled thousands of homes, businesses, and other structures, resulting in the loss of at least five lives. The devastating fires are among the most destructive to ever hit the area in recorded history.

Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and the parched landscape, the fires have spread rapidly, posing quite a challenge to firefighting efforts. While downtown Los Angeles has largely been spared from the fire, poor air quality throughout the area is posing quite a challenge for both the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers as they prepare for their respective playoff games.

While the actual game between the Rams and Vikings has been moved to Glendale, the Rams and Chargers are still preparing and practicing in the Los Angeles area, where the air quality remains a concern.

As a result of these concerns, the Chargers made the decision to alter their practice schedule for Wednesday and Thursday to minimize outdoor exposure, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. Additionally, some players opted to wear masks as a result of the poor air quality.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised the way the team handled the changes.

“Our guys did a great job improvising, adjusting,” Harbaugh said. “Really, we were able to get as close as we possibly could to what a normal practice would have been.”

Harbaugh also expressed his appreciation for the firefighters and first responders, calling them “tremendously inspiring.”

“Heart goes out, prayers, abundant prayers for all those that have been affected by this tragedy,” Harbaugh said. “Also just been inspired greatly by the first responders, the firefighters and the residents that are having each other’s back.

“It’s been tremendously inspiring. Abundant of prayers and thoughts to all that are in this fight. You see neighbors on top of houses, helping fellow neighbors, it’s truly inspiring.”

Our thoughts and prayers continued to be with all those impacted by the devastating fires.