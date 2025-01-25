Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search was a roller coaster, to say the least. The Jags initially seemed to miss out on two of their top candidates in the coaching cycle due to the presence of general manager Trent Baalke in the organization.

However, things changed quickly after the Jags realized Baalke was weighing the organization down and decided to part ways.

Liam Coen became interested in the job again and resumed talks with Jacksonville despite agreeing in principle to return as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, in a deal that would’ve made him the highest-paid assistant in the league.

Coen ultimately accepted the job, leaving the NFL community in disbelief of how things transpired. Coen has since released a statement.

“Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime, and one that I am going to run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval,” Coen said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“This doesn’t happen without the support and opportunities that my family and I have been afforded throughout my career, especially during this past season in Tampa Bay. We thank Todd Bowles for his continued support and the entire Buccaneers organization for the experience, and know they will have success ahead.

“Most of all, we are grateful to Shad Khan for his belief in what we will bring to the Jaguars. We will work tirelessly to reward his confidence. As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal.

“Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more. My wife Ashley and our family are honored to be here and a part of the Jacksonville community. We are ready to get to work.”

The lack of remorse from Coen for going back on his word is shocking. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s bad blood between the organizations as a result of this fiasco.