Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell doesn’t play on Sundays anymore, but there’s still a chance you’ll see him outside Acrisure Stadium where the Pittsburgh Steelers play.

Bell recently tailgated with fans along with former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. The pair endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during their appearance, and for at least one of them, the endorsement is paying serious dividends.

“I got pulled over .. cop asks for my license & registration, & while i’m in process of getting everything for him .. he then says “I love your hat man.” immediately I say ‘OF COURSE, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN SIR.’ he hands me back my things and says ‘have a great day Mr. Bell,'” Bell tweeted on Thursday.

I got pulled over .. cop asks for my license & registration, & while i’m in process of getting everything for him .. he then says “I love your hat man.” immediately I say “OF COURSE, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN SIR.” he hands me back my things and says “have a great day Mr. Bell” 🇺🇸 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 24, 2024

Fans reacted to the surprising revelation online.

“Bro really unlocked maga privilege,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Trump is the preferred candidate for people who have suffered repeated head trauma,” one fan said.

“It’s stories like these that let you know US policing isn’t about the law or even your safety… it’s about enforcing one set of rules for your buddies, the rich, the famous; and another set of (far more punitive) rules for everyone else,” one fan said.

You have to wonder how much Bell’s repeated head trauma from playing football led to his Trump endorsement.