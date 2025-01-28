Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are looking to get things turned around for the franchise after what was a largely disappointing season in 2025. New Orleans opened the season with a 2-0 start behind veteran quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr had the offense humming in the early part of the season, with many feeling as if the unit looked as if it would be one of the league’s best throughout the season. Unfortunately, things came off the rails for New Orleans.

The Saints offensive production cratered and New Orleans finished the season 5-12, missing out on the playoffs. After the team’s collapse, New Orleans had a job opening for its head coach position, and one name emerged as a top candidate to fill the hole.

Washinton Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury became a strong candidate for the Saints after the breakout success he had with the Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, Kingsbury has turned down the opportunity, per one prominent NFL insider.

“Breaking: (Commanders) OC Kliff Kingsbury — despite interest from the (Saints) and other teams — has decided to stay in Washington for a second season following a remarkable turnaround that saw the team go from 4 wins to an NFC Championship appearance. His return ensures continuity for the Commanders’ offense heading into 2025. Kingsbury will be a top HC candidate again next year, but the opportunity in Washington was too good to walk away from now,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Tuesday.

“Smart move to stay put for another year. Saints job is a disaster right now,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“tbh thats 100% understandable. Who would want to go to saints rn?? they are a mess,” another fan added.

“Continuity is HUGE. There aren’t many QBs who can thrive when either HC or OC continues to change. Build and grow,” added someone else.

“You would think after seeing the fall of Bobby Slowik who was a popular HC candidate last year, Kliff would take the opportunity given to him this year instead of waiting,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Saints turn to now.