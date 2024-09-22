Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been in attendance at the first two Kansas City Chiefs games this season in support of her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce, and it sounds like Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins wouldn’t be surprised to see her in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Atlanta this week to take on the Falcons on Sunday night in what will be their first road game of the season.

During his press conference leading up to the game, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked whether or not he thinks Taylor Swift will be in attendance in Atlanta.

Cousins certainly didn’t rule out her presence at the game as he noted that she owns “a couple private jets.”

“I don’t know what she’s going to do. I know she owns a couple private jets, and that is very convenient for getting to things, I’ve learned,” Cousins said of Swift’s possible attendance in a video shared by Mary Alex Ander.

“So, if she wants to be here, I’m sure she has the logistical means to make that happen.”

Swift attended 13 games in support of the Chiefs last year, including their Super Bowl showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll have to see whether or not she is in attendance on Sunday.

[Mary Alex Ander]