Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hangs his head as he walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns are struggling.

The Browns will be entering this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFL’s worst record at 1-4. A lot of the team’s struggles have centered around the poor play of its $230 million quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Watson has struggled to hit his stride so far this season, and many fans and media members have started to publicly call for his benching, but it appears the organization still believes in Watson’s ability to turn the corner.

According to Yahoo, a reporter asked Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: “”Was there even a thought or a conversation had about possibly sitting Deshaun out this week?”

Stefanski was blunt in his response: “No.”

Per Browns’ insider Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski is not listening at all to the outside calls to change quarterbacks.

“I talk to Deshaun every week….we need to focus on our players and not what’s going on outside the building,” Kabot reported Stefanski as saying.

#Browns Stefanski on all the 'bench Watson' calls: "I talk to Deshaun every week….we need to focus on our players and not what's going on outside the building" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 9, 2024

It’s not very different from how Watson himself has addressed the situation. 92.3 The Fan took to Twitter to give Watson’s take on the outside noise calling for his job.

“I don’t hear it. I don’t see it. I’m not on Twitter. Not on social media. It’s a new week. We know what we need to do, internally,” Watson said.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on how he continues to ignore the criticism/noise: "I don't hear it. I don't see it. I'm not on Twitter. Not on social media. It's a new week. We know what we need to do, internally." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 9, 2024

It’s clear Watson and Stefanski are presenting a unified front to the media, but if things don’t get turned around fast they may both be out of the building come next season.

[Yahoo]