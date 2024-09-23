Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Clevland Browns are in total disarray.

Deshaun Watson struggled again as the Browns fell to 1-2, this time losing 21-15 to the New York Giants. The team is scrambling to find solutions to a season that is getting worse by the week.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is amongst those trying to come up with answers, and the Browns’ signal caller offered some explanations about why the Browns fell short, starting with the quarterback position.

“Obviously, Deshaun gives you everything he has,” Stefanski said according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, “He can’t get sacked that many times; he can’t get hit that many times. That’s not good enough, and that’s on me. That’s on us to get that fixed.”

Watson was sacked a whopping eight times by the Giants, costing the Browns 48 yards.

It was another week in which the Browns were forced to mash together a makeshift offensive line, and further tweaks were needed when Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller, and James Hudson all left the game with injuries.

Things got so bad on Sunday that two centers were forced to share the field at the same time. Ethan Ponic moved to guard and Joel Bitonio had to play tackle to fill in the vacancies created by injuries.

Watson finished with 196 yards and two touchdown passes, so if Cleveland can figure out how to keep him safe they may be able to salvage a playoff run out of its season.

