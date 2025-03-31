Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings lost thier starting quarterback from last season when Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Many thought that this meant the Vikings would be turning to young quarterback J.J. McCarty, who missed all of what would’ve been his rookie season with a knee injury.

However, the team has been engaged in discussions with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential signing. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell elaborated on the Rodgers talks and what they mean for McCarthy.

According to Pro Football Talk, O’Connell said that “two things can be true at the same time” while speaking to reporters, saying that the team having conversations with Rodgers doesn’t indicate a lack of faith in McCarthy’s ability.

“The second part that can be true is Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and somebody who, not just myself, but we’ve all had so much respect for competing against him,” O’Connell said.

“And he happened to be at a point in time in his career where he was free to have some real dialogue about what his future may look like.

“And we happened to be one of those teams that he reached out to. And I have had a personal relationship with him going back since my playing days.”

O’Connell mentioned that he ‘feels strongly’ that McCarthy can make a positive impact for the Vikings next season.

It’ll be interesting to see if McCarthy or Rodgers is the Vikings’ starting quarterback next season.