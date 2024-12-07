Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now. Buffalo has won seven straight games and is the only team to have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs so far this season.

Unfortunately, two of Buffalo’s most important pieces have had their status put in doubt heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, according to one prominent league insider.

“Bills are listing WR Keon Coleman and TE Dalton Kincaid as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Fans reacted to the tough news on social media.

“My guess they are both out. Bills offense will be fine. need both guy healthy for the playoffs,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Really need them healthy for week 15 vs Lions,” another fan added.

“I love how NO one mentions Amari Cooper in the comments. Complete afterthought in this offense,” one fan added.

“Honestly… sit them both. There won’t be any film on them going into the lions game because they’ve been out a month and it will give them and extra weeks rest and to get in shape to come back in and be the difference makers!” one fan added.

“Who cares, Kincaid sucks and can be dropped in every league anyway,” one fantasy football fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bills can secure a victory if both players aren’t healthy enough to play