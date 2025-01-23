Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl is hands down the biggest sporting event in the country every year. The event is so large in fact, that even its halftime show has a case as the biggest concert of the year.

Halftime performers in recent years include legendary artists such as Rihanna, Usher, Justin Timberlake, and Maroon 5. Earlier this year, rapper Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the massive event.

However, now another name has been added to the mix: R&B singer SZA. Lamar and SZA broke the news with a video that is currently making the rounds on social media.

KENDRICK LAMAR

SZA SUPER BOWL HALF TIME SHOW 🏈 🚨FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/gjpizURRPG — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 23, 2025

Fans reacted to the massive reveal online.

“I’m sorry Kendrick nor sza have the catalog to be up here. Their catalog doesn’t come anywhere close to MJ, prince, Eminem, Rihanna etc. What a miserable attempt to sell their failing staidum tour,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“we about to witness the worst superbowl performance in history,” one fan added.

“Can’t sell it out himself so has to go back to sza,” another fan added.

“Drake is definitely asking how to file a lawsuit on top of a law suit,” one fan added, referencing how Lamar’s rival in the rap game, Drake, has become very litigious as of late after losing a rap beef to Lamar.

It’ll be interesting to see how SZA and Lamar do on the biggest stage.