It sounds like Kareem Hunt is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After starting running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a fibula fracture that will keep him sidelined for a number of weeks, the team found itself in need of help at the running back position.

And it sounds like they’re turning to a familiar face.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back veteran running back Kareem Hunt.

“Reunion: Veteran RB Kareem Hunt is signing with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. After the injury to Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City brought in Hunt — the team’s 2017 third-round pick — for a workout. He should have a chance to play soon,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Last season, Kareem Hunt waited for the right opportunity and returned to the #Browns after Nick Chubb’s injury in Week 2. This season, Hunt waited for the right opportunity and returns to the #Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco’s injury in Week 2, Pelissero said in a follow-up post.

Hunt, of course, began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent the past five seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but now he is back with the Chiefs.

At one time, Hunt was one of the most dominant running backs in the league, leading the league in rushing in 2017.

Hunt also made the Pro Bowl following the 2017 season.

We’ll have to see how he performs for the Chiefs this season.

