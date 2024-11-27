Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed some dominant quarterback play over the past several years thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who has already established himself as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. However, it appears the team may be losing an important quarterback behind him on the depth chart.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz currently serves as Mahomes’ backup in Kansas City. However, he is only on a one-year contract, meaning he could choose leave the team in the offseason. And NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report expects him to do just that.

Knox predicts that Wentz will sign with the Minnesota Vikings to become the veteran backup to young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“Carson Wentz may seem like an odd candidate to fill that role, but there are a couple of reasons why he would make sense. For one, he spent the 2022 season with Sean McVay and the Rams. Kevin O’Connell is a McVay disciple, so Wentz would likely enter the building with some system familiarity,” Knox wrote this week for Sports Illustrated.

“Secondly, the soon-to-be 32-year-old shouldn’t be a threat to McCarthy. He’s firmly in the backup stage of his career and can focus on teaching the young signal-caller—and he should have plenty to teach.”

Obviously, this would be a pretty significant loss for the Chiefs, and it led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“I love my Chiefs but imho….. id rather have Mahomes go. I do think he is the magic that has everybody’s head into winning but for the love of God! he isn’t performing! and it is so tiring to watch!” one fan wrote on X.

“Wentz at this point of his career is below both the Nick Foles and Chase Daniels lines. He can and will be replaced if needed,” another person said.

“It seems like players don’t play for the fun of it and to show their spirit in playing sports, they’re more for how much money they can get to play and if not they boot to another team that will,” another fan wrote.

“I’m pretty sure if Wentz went to Minnesota he would still be a back up quarterback,” another player added.

“Ain’t happening,” another fan predicted.

“Not to take nothing away from Patrick. But he’s far from the only reason their winning Superbowls,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Wentz does indeed decide to leave the Chiefs this offseason.

