Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields didn’t perform at the top of his game Friday night against the Houston Texans.

Fields, recently traded by the Chicago Bears, is competing with former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson for the Steelers’ starting job.

Fields fumbled twice and surrendered two sacks against the Texans, which will hurt his chances of supplanting Wilson at the top of the quarterback depth chart.

“We were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Fields said after the game, according to ESPN. “Fumbled snap, I think all three phases, so we can definitely be better in that part. And I think the snapping part, we just got to be on the same page. I’ll put that on me to just be on the same page and know who’s in at center or know how to adjust and what I need to do.”

Fields threw for 67 yards and completed six of his seven passes.

Head coach Mike Tomlin complimented Fields but said he’ll need to improve going forward.

“I thought he did some nice things,” Tomlin said. “But obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective that’s dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives.”

The Texans defeated the Steelers, 20-12.

[ESPN]