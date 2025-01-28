Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, marking yet another postseason loss for head coach Sean McDermott without making it to the Super Bowl. But quarterback Josh Allen still thinks he is the right coach for the job.

During his press conference on Monday, Josh Allen did not hold back his true feelings on head coach Sean McDermott going forward.

Allen boldly said that he is “extremely confident” that McDermott can eventually lead the team to a Super Bowl championship.

“This is gonna sound weird, I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said according to Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it. But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. . . . We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this. He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes.”

The Bills have won five straight division titles and have been considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders in each of those seasons heading into the playoffs, but they simply have not been able to get over the hump – or past the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday night’s loss marked the fourth consecutive time that the Bills have lost against the Chiefs in the playoffs with Allen and McDermott failing to earn a single playoff victory over the Chiefs throughout their time together.

Clearly, things have not gone the way the Bills would have hoped. But that doesn’t mean Allen is lacking any confidence in his head coach.