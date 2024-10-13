Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) drops back to passs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last week, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco showed out in his first starting opportunity of the season for the Indianapolis Colts. And thanks to his impressive play and a lingering injury to second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, Flacco will yet again get another chance to show what he can do on Sunday.

In Week 5, Flacco gave the Colts every chance to win, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns. While this didn’t result in a win, it proved to Colts fans that Flacco may very well be the team’s most competent quarterback at the moment.

Anthony Richardson still very clearly remains the future of the Colts given the fact that Flacco is on the tail end of his NFL career at 39 years of age. But some fans have even suggested that Flacco remain the starter until he gives head coach Shane Steichen a reason to go back to Richardson.

It remains to be seen whether Flacco may potentially remain the starter for the rest of the year. But Flacco will at least get one more chance to start for the Colts on Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Flacco will start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, with Richardson serving as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, otherwise known as the team’s “emergency quarterback”, as he is still nursing an oblique injury.

Sources: Joe Flacco will start for the #Colts today at Tennessee. Anthony Richardson (oblique) practiced all week and will serve as the emergency No. 3 QB. He could play if needed. But they want to give him another week. So, Flacco gets the ball again. pic.twitter.com/BxlRboHdLh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2024

With another impressive performance, Flacco could certainly potentially further prove to fans that he may be the Colts’ best option at quarterback.

