Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a disastrous start to the season, and things only got worse for Joe Burrow and co.

The Bengals are 0-3, which no one saw coming for the Super Bowl hopefuls and self-proclaimed rivals of the Kansas City Chiefs. While one of the losses was to the Chiefs, the other two have been completely inexcusable.

The Bengals dropped the season opener at home to the New England Patriots and lost their second game in their home stadium to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

There’s been plenty of speculation on who is really at fault, be it the struggling defense of quarterback Joe Burrow, but for at least one of those parties, things are going to get a whole lot tougher.

League insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Twitter that offensive tackle Trent Brown is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon and that he will be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“Bengals OT Trent Brown, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, will undergo surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon, sources say. His 2024 season is over, but Brown is expected to make a full recovery,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is obviously brutal news for Burrow. With one of his offensive linemen out for the season, Burrow will likely be susceptible to more hits from pass rushers.

It’s news that couldn’t come at a worse time for the Bengals, who are trying to salvage their season in a division with star pass rushers TJ Watt and Myles Garrett.

[Ian Rapoport]