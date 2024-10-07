Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a shockingly terrible start to the season.

The Bengals entered the season as favorites in the always-tight AFC North and were expected to compete for a Super Bowl this season. Reality has not lived up to those expectations.

The Bengals are 1-4 on the season after losing to their division rival the Baltimore Ravens in overtime 41-38. One player in the Bengals locker room is especially fed up with how things are unfolding for Cincinnati.

According to Sports Illustrated, star quarterback Joe Burrow addressed the team’s struggles with reporters following Sunday’s loss.

“We’re not a championship-level team right now. We’re not,” Burrow told reporters. “I’d like to think that we’ll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point. But right now, we are not. And we have to get better.”

Burrow was then asked if the start to the season has been frustrating given the high expectations they came into the year with. His response was short and blunt: “Yes.”

It’s not hard to blame Burrow for being disappointed. He played his best game of the season on Sunday, going 30-for-39 for 392 and five touchdowns. It’s hard to feel like his teammates aren’t letting him down given such an amazing performance.

The Bengals’ next chance to get things back on track will be Sunday against the New York Giants.

