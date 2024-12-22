Syndication: The Enquirer

It’s the season for giving, and it seems that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow gave quite a unique gift to some of his teammates.

According to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Joe Burrow gifted each of his offensive linemen with authentic, unique Japanese Katana swords.

“Epic gift alert: Joe Burrow gifted his offensive linemen authentic Japanese Katana swords. They are all unique. Each sword comes with its own story, from certain towns or battles. He put them all in a room and had them pick theirs out,” Dehner said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

And it sounds like the gift was a hit.

“Joe does a great job at buying gifts that are extremely meaningful,” Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “The fact that he bought me a sword, it’s the most ancient form of respect.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Burrow gave such a unique and thoughtful gift to his offensive linemen, and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Joe Burrow makes financial decisions like he’s 13 year old in perpetuity and I love that for him,” one fan wrote on X.

“Mahomes gave his o-line a cooler and sunglasses and Burrow gave his guys swords,” Danny Heitetz of The Ringer wrote.

“One of these will be used to kill somebody in the next 10 years and will be part of Joe Burrow’s 30 for 30,” a fan joked.

“This is a great gift. None of the Bengals offensive line deserve it,” another fan said.

“QB gifts to OL are great personality tests,” someone else said.

“Burrow spending generational wealth the same way I would if I had it: buying a Batmobile and getting his boys katanas,” another person wrote.

It’s certainly a unique gift, and it’s clear the players will appreciate them.

[Paul Dehner Jr.]