During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a pretty significant injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.

But despite the injury, it doesn’t sound like the Lions are going to get some reinforcement from a recently retired NFL legend.

After the injury to Aidan Hutchinson, a fan asked legendary NFL pass rusher JJ Watt if he had heard from fans wanting him to come out of retirement.

Watt responded by giving a pretty firm response as he made it clear that he has no intention of coming out of retirement.

“Haha once or twice. Lions fans, I see, hear & appreciate you. Love your squad, love Detroit & love Hutch. Gutted for him. This morning I poured a cup of coffee and took a walk by the lake with my wife & son before breakfast. I’m very much enjoying this phase of life,” Watt said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Before the season, Watt did indicate that he would be open to a return to the NFL for the Houston Texans if they really need him.

“I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘don’t call unless you absolutely need it. But if you ever do call I’ll be there,’” Watt told reporters at his charity softball game on Saturday. “And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that because I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training. But he knows he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him. But I don’t anticipate that happening. They have a very good crew.”

But it sounds like he’s now ruled out the possibility of a return.

