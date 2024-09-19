Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a strong start this season. New head coach Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers playing an old-school, smashmouth brand of football, and they are 2-0 after victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers.

Harbaugh seems to have unlocked both the running game with engine J.K, Dobbins, as well as maximizing the potential of quarterback Justin Herbert; but per league insider Ari Meirov, Herbert was unavailable for practice to start the week.

This would be an especially tough blow to Harbaugh and the Chargers, as they are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, in a clash of unbeaten teams.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ankle) did not practice today to start the week. LA has the #Steelers on Sunday in a battle of undefeated teams. pic.twitter.com/eIwKfm0Y9V — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2024

Fans on social media reacted to what would be a devastating blow for Los Angeles.

“Eww they can’t afford to have him down for game hopefully it’s being on the cautious side for,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s playing don’t get your hopes up steeler fans, this is just rest,” one hopefully fan said.

“Steelers are gonna be the most fraudulent 3-0 team of all time my goodness,” another person wrote.

“Nah he better play Sunday. I don’t want any excuses if we end up winning,” one Steelers fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the injury plays out and what it means for one of the most important games of the young season.