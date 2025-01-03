Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are searching for a new direction after a disastrous season of the Aaron Rodgers experience. The Jets underperformed expectations so much this season that head coach Robert Saleh was relieved of his duties mid-season.

While no call has been made yet on whether Rodgers will be back next season, according to one prominent NFL insider, New York has already begun its interview process for its next head coach.

“Jets announced they also completed an interview with Ron Rivera for their Head Coach position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the possibility of the Jets bringing in Rivera on social media.

“Jets rebuilding from the ground up…gonna be 20 years before they see the playoffs,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Didn’t work out great in Washington for Ron but think he can be a good HC,” another fan added.

“CALL REX RYAN AND DON’T CALL ANYONE ELSE,” one passionate Jets fan wrote.

“Ron and reddick eh? Might as well just lock up another decade in hell,” one fan added.

“Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson from the Lions should get an interview and maybe the actual job with what his done at the Lions after missing out on other gigs. Jets should wait see what happens with the Lions through out the playoffs to interview him,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rivera goes on to get the job.