Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

When the New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers last offseason, it was largely expected that the organization would be moving on from their years and years of quarterback struggles. And while that may somewhat be the case from an individual statistics perspective, the results on the field have not.

It’s far to give Rodgers a pass for last season after tearing his Achilles in the team’s season opening game. But this season, Rodgers has shown to not be the drastic upgrade over Zach Wilson and even Sam Darnold before him that Jets fans were hoping they would get.

Rodgers still has some time to turn things around somewhat this season for the Jets. But currently, Rodgers has a worse winning percentage than both Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson by a pretty wide margin.

Winning % as Jets starting QB:

Zach Wilson .364

Sam Darnold .342

Aaron Rodgers .273 — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) November 17, 2024

Naturally, fans offered their thoughts on this rather jarring statistic.

“This is actually wild. I think it was fair to think they wouldn’t get that much better, but to be objectively worse with Rodgers is wild,” one fan wrote on X.

“This isn’t fair. Wilson and Darnold didn’t have Davante Adams,” another fan joked.

Again, far more goes into the success of a team than just quarterback play. So looking purely at winning percentage may be a bit misleading.

However, winning percentage is all that matter for a team at the end of the day. And this statistic shows just how bad things have truly gotten this season for the Jets.

With very little hope to make the postseason in the AFC, you have to wonder if Rodgers will even finish the season as the starter in New York. But if he does at the end of the day, it would take a miracle for Jets fans to consider this season more than anything but an abject failure.

[Steve Palozzolo on X]