After two seasons with the New York Jets, it’s over for Aaron Rodgers.

Reports emerged on Super Bowl Sunday that Rodgers, 41, will play elsewhere in the 2025 NFL season. After two years of unmet expectations in East Rutherford, the team is done with the star quarterback.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the big news on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him,” he said. “If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won’t be for the Jets.”

Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, but both were littered with misfortune. Rodgers played only one series in 2023, going down with an Achilles injury in the team’s Monday Night Football opener against division rival Buffalo. 2024 came around, and the team had a chance at a refresh.

But things didn’t go so well. Not at all, really. The Jets ended up firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Now, they will pivot away from Rodgers, admitting their mistake, but pushing ahead for what’s next.

Who knows what’s next for the Jets? It’s been over a decade since the team last made the NFL Playoffs. They haven’t risen to the occasion, but perhaps this time around will allow for them to take another crack at it.

For Rodgers, his time in the NFL likely isn’t over. But it is a mystery as to where he’ll go next.