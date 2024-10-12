Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be rounding into form, but not everyone on their star-studded offense has hit their stride yet.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to have the sort of production he’s come to expect throughout his career. Don’t look to Elliott for answers though. According to Pro Football Talk, he is dumbfounded by the lack of opportunities he’s had thus far in the season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has weighed in on the situation as well.

“It’s a long season,” Jones said earlier in the week. “It’s a long season. And so judiciously managing snaps of veteran players is a big part of the whole show.”

Jones doubled down on his stance on Friday.

“That’s an exaggeration,” Jones said of Elliot’s claim that he’s “dumbfounded.”

“Dumbfounded is an exaggeration, a mischaracterization. It’s a bad description of how he feels about things. He’s very much aware of the part of the running game that he’s involved with. More importantly — and I can’t emphasize this enough — we’re saving him and we should be. . . . Zeke is there, he will be there, because we want to protect him during this particular time.”

It’s an interesting take by Jones, because if the Cowboys don’t get Elliot going, Dallas might not have any playoff games to save him for.

